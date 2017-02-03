95.3 CFX

2/03/17 - CLICK TO WIN WINNER 

Gingko Tree Inn - Sweetheart Special

Rebecca Hamilton

2/03/17 - FREE FOOD FRIDAY WINNER  - $40 to Isabella's inside SECR

Wayne Wagner

Local News

New state tool: E.coli tracking for lakes, river, beaches

Mt. Pleasant man's death ruled accidental

High school bands head to CMU for 44th annual Jazz Weekend

CMU student faces child porn, other charges

Heroin additives are deadly

U.S. Navy member from Clare meets Makin Island chain of command

Millions signed up for Obamacare in last 3 months

Betsy DeVos clears major confirmation hurdle

Seattle judge blocks travel ban nationwide

Super Bowl city is today's 'Ellis Island'

Colorado: The new hotbed for all things pot?

EU leaders worried about Trump rhetoric

Vice Prez Mike Pence ... I'M GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!

'A Dog's Purpose', American Humane Ass'n Has No Real Problem with Video

Adam Vinatieri Smashes Field Goal World Record (VIDEO)

NFL Linemen Allegedly Robbed by 'Drugging Divas' In Orlando

Ann Coulter Accuses Eminem of Publicity Whoring (VIDEO + AUDIO)

Mayweather vs. McGregor Outlook Still Terrible ... Says Dana White (VIDEO)

