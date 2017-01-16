95.3 CFX

1/13/16 - CLICK TO WIN WINNER - $25 Qdoba Gift Certificate

Sammie Paine

1/13/16 - FREE FOOD FRIDAY WINNER  - $40 to Isabella's inside SECR 

Susan Wernette

 

Local News

Winter storm heading toward mid-Michigan

Weekend Review: Flint man charged after Mt. Pleasant domestic dispute, more

Two arrested after early-morning robbery in Harrison

Several mid-Michigan state police troopers awarded

Police searching for retail fraud suspects

Temperatures to rise, bring rain and clouds throughout week

Obama's contradictory legacy on war and peace

EU's response to Trump: We'll stay united

Deadly Kyrgyzstan crash kills more than 30

Young blacks relate to MLK's more forceful activism

Warren relishes role as a top Trump adversary

Oman says it's taking 10 Guantanamo inmates

D.C. Strip Clubs Get in Inauguration Spirit!!!

Packers Fan Brutally Stomped Out At Cowboys Stadium (VIDEO)

Selena Gomez Tells Paparazzi to Talk to the Hand (VIDEO)

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian Mix Chicken Wings and Massages At Strip Club (VIDEOS)

Margot Robbie Looks Exactly Like Tonya Harding (PHOTO GALLERY)

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Calls Patriots 'A-Holes' ... We Spotted Them a Day-and-a-Half! (VIDEO)

