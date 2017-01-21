95.3 CFX

1/20/16 - CLICK TO WIN WINNER - 5 classes at Fusion Fitness

Joelle Snyder

1/20/16 - FREE FOOD FRIDAY WINNER  - $40 to Siinikaung Steakhouse inside SECR 

Tina Briggson

 

Local News

Hope, strength, unity topics at the Clare People's Rally

Bandit Industries hit with $3 million EPA fine

Chase leads to meth arrest in Isabella County

African Children's Choir performing Jan. 27 in Alma

Two men arrested, charged for shooting guns into field from car while intoxicated

Farwell man accused of having sex with teenager

MI News

1 million join anti-Trump marches worldwide

White House claims biggest inauguration crowd

White House website goes all out to hail Trump

Mexican president talks with Trump

Trump visits CIA, blames media for tensions

Bergdahl legal case tests Trump's rhetoric

TMZ News

Barack Obama Playing A Round of Retirement Golf (VIDEO)

Donald Trump Inauguration Press Secy Defends Crowd Reports (VIDEO)

Donald Trump Claims Media's Lying About Inauguration Crowd Numbers (VIDEO)

Madonna At Women's March ... 'F*** You' To The Haters (VIDEO)

Kendall Jenner's Star Pasties (PHOTO)

Women's March On Washington Draws Huge Crowds (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

