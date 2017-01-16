1/13/16 - CLICK TO WIN WINNER - $25 Qdoba Gift Certificate
Sammie Paine
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
1/13/16 - FREE FOOD FRIDAY WINNER - $40 to Isabella's inside SECR
Susan Wernette
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
@953CFXRadio
Click to win this week's prize
Fusion Fitness and Boot Camp- 5 class punch card
Submit a question for Mt Pleasant Police Officer Jeff Brown
Click for the latest closings & delays
Check out the local weather forecast
Sign up for your Free Food Friday Chance on Fridays
with the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort!
|1
|Rihanna / Love On The Brain
|2
|The Chainsmokers / Closer
|3
|The Weeknd / Starboy
|4
|Twenty One Pilots / Stressed Out
|5
|Bruno Mars / 24K Magic